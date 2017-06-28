McDonald's employee assaulted in Florida over broken ice cream machine

An employee at a McDonald's in Daytona Beach, Florida was allegedly assaulted on Sunday due to a broken ice cream machine, WKMG-TV reported.

Citing the Volusia County Sheriff's Office as a source, WKMG reported that the McDonald's employee informed a group of customers ordering in the drive through that the ice cream machine was down for maintenance. After three of the customers entered the McDonald's and saw a customer with ice cream, they approached the counter, the Sheriff's Office claims.

One of the customers allegedly grabbed a female employee by the hair and struck her. The employee was not injured.

An employee of the store told WKMG that it was possible that one of the suspects was related to an employee at the store.

The suspects got away in a red SUV before law enforcement arrived.

McDonald's released a statement about the incident to WKMG:

“The safety of our customers and employees is one of our top priorities. As this is an ongoing investigation, all inquiries are being directed to the Daytona Beach Police Department."

