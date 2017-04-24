Lowe's warns customers of gift card scam

It might seem like a great deal. Getting a $50 coupon to Lowe's Home Improvement stores in exchange for answering a few questions.

But it turns out the whole offer is a scam.

Lowe's told Facebook users on Monday that an offer circulating the social networking site is not from Lowe's.

"The coupon is not affiliated with Lowe's in any way. It is a phishing scam. Please be careful," Lowe's said.

It appears that the false Facebook offer directs users to a site that collects personal information. While the coupon appears to be legit, it will not be accepted by Lowe's.

The Better Business Bureau has issued five tips on how to avoid online scams: