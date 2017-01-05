Joe Biden tells President-elect Donald Trump to 'grow up'

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Vice President Joe Biden has a message for the next President: "Grow up, Donald."

In an interview with PBS NewsHour that aired Thursday, Biden was asked about President-elect Donald Trump's tweets, specifically one where he called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer "the head clown" and another, in which, he wrote, "Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!"

Biden responded it was time for Trump to "be an adult."

"Grow up, Donald. Grow up. Time to be an adult," he said. "You're president. You've got to do something. Show us what you have. You're going to propose legislation. We're going to get to debate it. Let the public decide. Let them vote in Congress. Let's see what happens."

He continued, "It's going to be much clearer what he's for and against, and what we're for and against, now that it's going to get down to actually discussing in detail these issues that affect people's lives."

New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins, a member of Trump's transition executive committee, denounced Biden's response in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"That's a pathetic response," Collins said Thursday on "The Situation Room." "I think it's beneath the Office of the Vice President. It shows just the angst of the loss of this election by (President Barack) Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. Donald Trump is the adult in the room."

This isn't the first time Biden has been outspoken against Trump. In an interview with CNN in October before the 2016 election, Biden slammed Trump, saying that the Republican presidential nominee "lacks any sensibilities about the American people."

"He's not a bad man," Biden said at the time. "But his ignorance is so profound, so profound."