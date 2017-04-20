How much do you know about recent news stories? Take our quiz

Mandy Gambrell
11:13 AM, Apr 20, 2017
11:16 AM, Apr 20, 2017
In the past six days, there's been a whirlwind of breaking news — April the Giraffe is no longer pregnant, and Starbucks debuted a new, fluffy pink frappuccino beverage.

But not all of the news was light. An ex-NFL player was found dead in his prison cell and a man in Cleveland, Ohio shot and killed an innocent bystander, posting a video of the horrific act on Facebook.

Have you been paying attention to everything going on? Take this quiz and text your knowledge of recent events.

