Dylann Roof tells judge he will not call witnesses

Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Dylann Roof, who is accused of killing nine people at a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in July 2015. Roof is charged with 33 federal offenses, including hate crime charges for allegedly targeting his victims on the basis of their race and religion.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dylann Roof tells judge he won't call witnesses or present evidence to try to spare his life for church massacre.