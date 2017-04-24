Detroit man charged in alleged sexual assault, murder of 8-month-old girl

(WXYZ) - A Detroit man has been charged in the sexual assault and murder of an 8-month-old at an Inkster, Michigan hotel last week.

James Saltmarshall, 22, is charged with felony murder, first degree child abuse and first degree criminal sexual conduct in the death of the 8-month-old girl.

According to police, they were called to a hotel on Thursday afternoon after the infant was found unresponsive.

The girl's mother told police she left Saltmarshall with the 8-month-old girl while she went for work and the child was in good health.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Saltmarshall killed the girl by causing trauma to her head. Rectal tearing was also found on the girl. She died from her injuries on Sunday.

He is expected to be arraigned on the charges in Inkster on Monday morning.