Deer runs wild in car dealership showroom

A New Mexico Lexus dealer had a surprise visitor on Monday when a deer ran through the dealership's showroom while customers scrambled to help the deer.

The deer entered Nalley Lexus Roswell in Roswell as the deer jumped through an open window at the dealership.

In a video published on the dealer's Facebook page, the deer could be seen jumping over furniture and sliding on the showroom floor.

The dealership reported that the deer made it out of showroom safely.