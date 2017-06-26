DC Daily: President Trump blasts Obama over Russian meddling in 2016 election
SCOTUS to hear Trump travel ban case
SCOTUS allows portions of Trump's travel ban to take effect, will hear case
-- The U.S. Supreme Court will allow some parts of President Trump's travel ban to take effect, and the court will hear the case this October.
As part of their decision, the Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to enforce a 90-day ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority nations: Libya, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia.
Trump said last week that the ban will take effect 72 hours after being cleared by the courts.
Trump says Obama "did NOTHING about Russia"
-- In a series of early Monday morning tweets, President Trump blamed former President Obama for not acting upon learning Russia was interfering in the 2016 election because "he expected Clinton would win."
The president took to Twitter and said Obama thought Hillary Clinton would win the election, thus he "did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling …"
The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win..
Neither Obama nor Clinton have directly responded to Trump's statements.
Trump hosts Indian Prime Minister at White House
-- President Trump will meet with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, and according to CNN, the two men may likely discuss immigration and the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.
British PM May secures crucial deal
-- Britain's embattled Prime Minister Theresa May has finally secured a governing majority in the UK Parliament after agreeing a deal with a political party with 10 MPs from Northern Ireland.
The deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will ensure the government's Queens Speech and budget passes through Parliament.
Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP, was pictured signing the deal with May at Downing Street.
Some critics have warned that the arrangement risks peace in Northern Ireland because it ties the UK government to one side in the peace process.