Canned cat food recall includes 9Lives, EverPet, Special Kitty

Some popular canned cat food brands are under a new voluntary recall announced Tuesday.

The FDA says the recall affects some 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat foods due to possible low levels of thiamine.

Thiamine, also known as Vitamin B1, is essential for cats. Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency.

The FDA says symptoms of the deficiency in your cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature, including decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss.

The affected products were distributed to a limited number of retail customers from Dec. 20, 2016 through Jan. 3, 2017.

Brand Product Description UPC Code Consumer Unit Lot Numbers Units per Case Selling Unit Size UPC Code on Case 9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna 7910052238 6354803 12 13 oz 7910052228 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000402 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000402 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000367 6355803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910003670 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000327 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000327 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286 6358803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910002860 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6355803 12 13 oz 7910052229 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6364803 12 13 oz 7910052229 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood 7910000364 (793641) 6356803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910003640 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna 7910000324 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000324 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner 7910000410 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000410 9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken 7910000312 (793121) 6355803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910000312 9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish 7910000420 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000420 9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack 7910053377 6307803 24 5.5 oz 7910053377 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna 7910000366 6357803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910003660 EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner 7910053114 6356803 12 13 oz 7910053114 Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner 8113112120 6355803 12 13 oz 8113112120 Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner 8113112157 6358803 12 13 oz 8113112157 Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap 8113109609 6355803 1 12 pk

13 oz each 8113109609 Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap 8113112119 6356803 12 13 oz 8113112119 Special Kitty Super Supper 8113179041 6355803 12 13 oz 7910079041

No illnesses related to this recall have been reported so far.

Consumers who have cans of cat food under the recall should stop feeding it to their pets and call 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or contact consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.

Signs of thiamine deficiency

In advanced cases of thiamine deficiency in cats, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

Cat owners are advised to contact their veterinarian immediately if their pet is displaying any of these symptoms.

If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.