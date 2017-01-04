Boy requests song from Amazon Alexa, but gets porn instead

A video posted last week by YouTube user "F0t0b0y" has been viewed more than 7 million times showing a toddler requesting a song from an Amazon device only to get a raunchy response from the device.

The video titled "Amazon Alexa Gone Wild" shows a young boy named Bubby requesting Alexa to "play Digger, Digger." Alexa is the name of the voice-activated digital assistant used for Amazon devices. The device Bubby was using was an Amazon Echo.

After Bubby requested the song, Alexa responded by saying, “You want to hear a station for porn?" The device also mentions "hot chick" and other graphic terms before adults interrupted Alexa by yelling, "Stop Alexa."

The man who filmed the incident discussed the video in a separate YouTube video.

"As soon as that video happened, once I shut it off, I said, That has to go viral,'" he said.

According to the New York Post, Amazon has fixed the glitch and is “working to build additional restrictions to prevent this from happening in the future.” The Post added that Amazon has apologized to the family.

NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE