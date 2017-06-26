191 opioid overdoses, 15 deaths in a single week in Arizona

PHOENIX - The public is getting the first look at the opioid issue in Arizona in real time.

In the past seven days, health care professionals, medical examiners and emergency responders reported 191 suspected opioid overdoses with 15 of those turning deadly, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“This new, real-time data gives us a clear picture we didn’t have before,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “One life lost to these highly addictive drugs is too many. One more person becoming hooked is no longer an option. Our public health response will begin working on targeted solutions to curb this opioid epidemic.”

According to the release, during the first week of reporting, 18 incidents of neonatal abstinence syndrome were reported for newborns suspected of undergoing opioid withdrawal symptoms. Additional data collected shows emergency responders administered 102 doses of naloxone, the overdose reversal drug. Arizona pharmacists dispensed 51 naloxone kits to those at high risk of overdose.

Governor Ducey issued an executive order on June 13 calling for an immediate action in Arizona's opioid emergency response.

The State of Arizona will update opioid-related to its website every Monday. Click here for the latest results.