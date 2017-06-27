10 years later, iPhone continues to lead the competition

Do you remember what life was like before June 29, 2007, when the iPhone was released? Cellphones were used mostly for calling people, and more people shopped in stores than on cellphones.

The times have changed.

In the last decade, iPhone has revolutionized technology… And culture.

While other smartphones were on the market, none looked or functioned like the iPhone. Unlike contemporary smart phones at the time, the iPhone did not have buttons, and featured a high definition screen.

The iPhone also allowed developers to create applications, creating a wide variety of games, and ways for consumers to shop.

Other smartphones attempted to replicate the iPhone. And at times, other manufactures had the upper hand on Apple.

Through much of 2016, Samsung led Apple in cellphone sales. But after its Galaxy Note 7 developed glitches causing some models to explode, Apple was the top-selling smartphone manufacture in the last quarter of 2016, according to market research

While iPhones carried a steep price tag of $499 and $599 in 2007, the iPhone was an item both working Americans and celebrities alike could purchase.

In just four days, 1 million iPhones were sold in the United States. In the first year, nearly 6 million units were sold.

Every year since the iPhone was released, Apple has unveiled an updated model, with improved features. Over the last decade, iPhones are on better networks, carry increased memory and have larger screens. The original iPhone had a 3.5 inch screen. Current iPhones have a screen size of up to 5.5 inches.

In 2016, the iPhone hit an astounding milestone. Apple sold its 1 billionth unit of the iPhone.

"iPhone has become one of the most important, world-changing and successful products in history. It's become more than a constant companion. iPhone is truly an essential part of our daily life and enables much of what we do throughout the day," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.