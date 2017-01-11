National study ranks Ft.Myers/Cape Coral most dangerous metro area for pedestrians

FORT MYERS, Fla--A new study ranks Fort Myers and Cape Coral number 1 for the most dangerous metro area for pedestrians. Data shows 165 pedestrians were killed between 2005 and 2014, beating out cities like Miami, Detroit and Houston that also made the top 10 list.

"It's one of those things we shouldn't be proud of," said Stay Alive...Just Drive! Executive Dir. Jay Anderson.

Anderson says as a driving instructor he sees close encounters between drivers and pedestrians far too often.

"Especially with turning right on reds, where they don’t pay attention to someone in that cross walk,” said Anderson.

A recent study ranks Florida the worst state. The study also ranks Ft.Myers and Cape Coral combined as the most dangerous metro area for people walking.

“They’re crossing mid block as opposed to using cross walk, under the influence of arch or drugs using dark clothing they are doing everything wrong,” said Anderson.

Anderson believes pedestrians are as much at fault as drivers.

"Use the cross walk and pedestrian crossing. That’s the number 1 the most important thing,” said Anderson.

But local police on the other hand said drivers are to blame as well.

"Distracted driving is a big problem. I know the state legislature is trying to push through to make that a primary offense to be texting and driving,” said Cape PD Cpl. Phil Mulllen.

Cape Coral Police said someone texting and driving looks just like a drunk driver and can be just as deadly.

"You know you can only hope there’s not a pedestrian or biker right there,“ said Mullen.

Numbers from the Cape Coral Police Department shows there was only 1 pedestrian death in 2016, but the national study shows overall there was 165 throughout Fort Myers/Cape Coral since 2005.

The Cape Coral Police Department said they want to look at the study further before commenting on the ranking itself.

CLICK HERE to see the study.