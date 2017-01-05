National Anthem singer spots available for Red Sox games

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Think you have what it takes to sing in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 people?

The Boston Red Sox are currently looking for new talent to fill approximately 19 spots to perform the National Anthem for the upcoming 2017 Spring Training season at JetBlue Park.

Auditions will be held at JetBlue Park, located at 11500 Fenway South Drive in Fort Myers, on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 16 and 17 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. All ages are welcome to audition.

Reservations must be made in advance by calling Natalie Johnson at 239-226-4743.

If anyone is unable to attend these dates, he or she may contact Johnson about submitting an audio recording. All reservations must be made by Friday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. Space is limited.

The Red Sox open its 19-game exhibition season on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1:05 p.m. against the Northeastern University Huskies.