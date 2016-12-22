Naples marching band to perform in inauguration parade

NAPLES, Fla. -- The Palmetto Ridge High School marching band will appear in the parade that marks Donald Trump's inauguration.

The band has been selected to represent the community of Naples and the state of Florida.

However the trip will cost each student $575. The school is trying to raise money for this once in a lifetime opportunity and band members are hoping they will be able to make this historic event.

"It's a really big deal for the band, especially for this school. It's a big deal for anybody. It's a once and a lifetime chance, it's historical," says freshman Morgan Gabauer.

Students say they found out about the invite Wednesday morning in a surprise announcement.

If you want to help the band make it to DC, you can donate by going to a GoFundMe page set up for the band.