Naples cyclist hit by car

NAPLES, Fla - Jeff Killin's day began just like any other, with a bike ride though Naples. A ride he didn't get to finish.

"I'm very sore, from my shoulder, to my lower back," said Killin.

He was struck by a car as he tried to cross Airport-Pulling Road Thursday morning.

"If it were another foot or two out into the lane, he would have hit me broadside, and I may not be here right now."

Jeff says he thought the intersection of Airport and Coach House Lane was safe to cross, because a school bus had stopped to pick up kids. But a driver blew through the bus stop sign and hit Jeff.

"Luckily I wasn't unconscious, after I hit the ground, looking up at the car, he was a quarter-mile down the road."

He wasn't able to give deputies a complete description of the vehicle, but he's hoping the incident serves as a reminder to drivers to watch out for cyclists, especially as traffic increases during season.

"Half the people in this state are cyclists, the other half don't like cyclists, so we need to create a common sense approach to the problem of motor vehicles crashing into cyclists," said State Sen. Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples).

Senator Passidomo is proposing legislation in the upcoming session to update the state's traffic laws so police can determine who may be at fault in wrecks involving cyclists and drivers.

"If a motor vehicle and a bicyclist get into an altercation, the car isn't going to the emergency room," said Senator Passidomo.

Killin is fortunate he didn't end up in the ER, or worse. But he still plans on getting back on his bike.

"I already have the bike being prepared, and I want to get back on it as soon as I can."

Senator Passidomo says her legislation would increase fines for drivers who hit bicyclists from a couple hundred dollars to $2,500. Similar legislation failed to pass last year.