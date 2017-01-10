Naples construction business damaged by fire Tuesday morning

Partly cloudy
HI: 74°
LO: 60°
HI: 78°
LO: 55°
LO: 57°
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- North Collier Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire at a cabinet business.
They say the fire started around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at Monarca Construction Group on Janes Lane in Naples. That's in the industrial area behind the Lowe's store on Airport Pulling Road.
Fire officials say a tow truck driver spotted the smoke overnight and called it in.
They say firefighters had to cut through a garage door to battle the flames.
No one was injured.