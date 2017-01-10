Naples construction business damaged by fire Tuesday morning

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- North Collier Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire at a cabinet business.

They say the fire started around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at Monarca Construction Group on Janes Lane in Naples. That's in the industrial area behind the Lowe's store on Airport Pulling Road.

Fire officials say a tow truck driver spotted the smoke overnight and called it in.

They say firefighters had to cut through a garage door to battle the flames.

No one was injured.