Naples Airport seeing near-record business

NAPLES, Fla. - Jets lined up at Naples Airport to take off Monday, continuing a busy flight schedule during the holiday season for the municipal airport.

"It's a lot of folks who came down before or after Christmas," said Chris Rozansky, Executive Director of the airport. "They're now returning home to wherever it is they came from, from the Midwest and Northeast, primarily."

Rozansky said that aviation fuel sales are the big benchmark that measures how busy they are. He said December 26th was the second busiest day ever at the airport, with their fuel trucks pumping over 66,000 gallons.

"Last year was a record for fuel sales," Rozansky added.

David Rochin, owner of the Airport Pilot Shop, said that the soaring sales at places like the stores and restaurants on Fifth Avenue South are also helping his store.

"The foot traffic has been incredible this year," Rochin said. "We're definitely seeing a lot more traffic in the store."

Rozansky believes that the airport has much to do with the growth that's taking off in Naples and Collier County.

"People can arrive...get into a car, and in less than ten minutes be on their back patio or living room enjoying a cocktail," he said.

For Sheri Eubanks and her family, who were preparing to fly home to Wisconsin on Monday, their visit to Naples over the New Year's weekend was much too short.

"We're not looking forward to having to go back to the cold weather," she said.

The busiest day on record at Naples Airport was February 14, 2007.