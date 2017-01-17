Mystery bug takes bite out of beach time in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla-- Beach goers seeking sunshine along beaches in Collier County are finding it difficult to sit still. It seems a pesky insect is taking a bite out of beach time.

"There were a lot of people out there sitting and I was thinking am I the only one who is getting bit out there," said visitor Jolie Levere.

The Collier Mosquito Control District said they received several calls over the weekend wondering what's causing the swarms and what can be done about them.

While Sand Flies or No-See-Ums are common this time of year, entomologist with the CMCD believe another insect could be to blame. Commonly known as Black Flies or Turkey Gnats and Buffalo Gnats, the insect ranges in size from 1/8 to 1/4 an inch and are common in areas with lots of rainfall.

"Went up here to the restaurant and they had, they were trying out citronella oil mixed with lemon grass oil, so I smell like a citronella candle," said visitor Madonna Weiss.

Unfortunately biologist said if testing proves they are black flies bug spray won't do the trick. That means soaking up sun on the sand will require a small sacrifice.

"But we are going to be here for another 6 weeks so we can always come back and hope they are gone," said Levere.

The CMCD said it could be awhile before they receive any results back from the Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory in Vero Beach where they sent off the samples because identifying the bug by its exact species is extremely difficult.

Experts said the best advice they can give is to avoid areas with high insect populations around dusk and dawn.

