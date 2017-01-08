Murder-suicide investigation conducted at North Naples townhouse

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - Police have identified the man and a woman that were found dead Saturday night at a townhouse apartment in North Naples.

A spokeswoman with the Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 47-year-old Eduardo Gonzelez and 51-year-old Omaida Garcia both died from gunshot wounds.

It is confirmed that the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.

The bodies were found in the Amberton Apartments in the 8000 block of Dream Catcher Circle, just north of Immokalee Road, west of Collier Boulevard. Deputies responded some time before 7 p.m., and by 11:30 p.m., crime scene investigators remained at the scene.

