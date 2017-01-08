Murder-suicide investigation conducted at North Naples townhouse

Karl Fortier
12:28 AM, Jan 8, 2017
2 hours ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - Police have identified the man and a woman that were found dead Saturday night at a townhouse apartment in North Naples.

A spokeswoman with the Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 47-year-old Eduardo Gonzelez and 51-year-old Omaida Garcia both died from gunshot wounds.

It is confirmed that the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.

The bodies were found in the Amberton Apartments in the 8000 block of Dream Catcher Circle, just north of Immokalee Road, west of Collier Boulevard. Deputies responded some time before 7 p.m., and by 11:30 p.m., crime scene investigators remained at the scene. 

This is a developing story, and Fox 4 will update with further details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top