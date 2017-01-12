Multiple car break-ins reported in Lehigh

LEHIGH, Fla. - There have been more than half a dozen car break-ins reported in Lehigh in the past 24 hours. Tara Buffey's two cars were broken into on Wednesday night, she tells Four In Your Corner in all her years living in her quiet nieghborhood, she never expected someone would have the guts to invade her privacy.

"It's hard to fathom somebody just wanting to steal from other people," she said. "I just don't understand it. It's really scary."

Buffey says a wallet was stolen from her car along with a pack of cigarettes but other item of value were left untouched. Within a three mile radius there 7 other break-ins reported. Edwina McDonald's car was also broken into Wednesday, except this is the second time thieves have targeted her cars in the last year.

"They took my mother's bowling bag and a bowling ball and the bag that came with it," she said. "Detectives came here and they got fingerprints, I hope that they get something."

While investigators use fingerprints use to find those behind the break-ins, victims say they will be installing cameras to stop thieves from breaking in to their homes next.

"It's scary, it's so scary that you can't feel safe or comfortable being in your own home," Buffey said.

Victims say they are considering getting neighbors together to talk about being vigilant of odd cars driving through the area or any suspicious activity.

Law Enforcement Agencies across Southwest Florida have constantly been reminding people to lock their cars because of a spike of break-ins in the area. However,