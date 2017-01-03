Motorcyclist injured after rear ending car in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A Cape Coral man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after troopers say he crashed into the rear end of a car.

The crash happened at 6:14 a.m. in Fort Myers at the intersection of U.S. 41 (S. Cleveland Avenue) and Crystal Drive.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Larry Steward was riding a Suzuki motorcycle north on U.S. 41. As he approached the intersection with Crystal Drive, he failed to stop for traffic in front of him and crashed into the rear of a Ford Taurus.

Steward was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for serious injuries, and is facing a charge of careless driving.

The driver of the car was not injured.