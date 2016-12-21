WFTX
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Alerts
Live Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Videos
Hurricane News
+
Hurricane Center
Hurricane History
Traffic
The Morning Blend
+
Be On The Show
Hosts
Contests
Behind The Scenes
Paradise TV
The Blend Body Wise Challenge
News
+
Zika Virus
Local News
4 In Your Corner
Toxic Water
State
National
Sports
Viewers Voice
National Politics
Submit News Tips
Photo Galleries
Entertainment
+
Spelling Bee
The List
Right This Minute
Watercooler
Marketplace
+
Fall
The Daily Clutch
Heart Health
Videos
+
Latest Videos
Watch Live
Newsy
Fox 4 Youtube
Money
+
Consumer
Shop Smart
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Lifestyle
+
Holiday
Technology
Tell Me Something Good
Community Calendar
+
Submit Events
Contests
About Us
+
TV Listing
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise with Us
Jobs
Closed Captioning
Support
Speakers Talent Request Form
Support
Current
79°
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 76°
LO: 66°
HI: 80°
LO: 61°
HI: 79°
LO: 65°
Weather
Traffic
current alerts
8
Live Traffic Conditions
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Holiday reunion for family following reported dognapping
Deborah Souverain
11:10 PM, Dec 20, 2016
Share Article
Missing dog returned home after a week
WFTX
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Cape Coral, Fla. -
A Cape Coral woman has been reunited with her lost dog just in time for the holidays.
Fox 4 initially reported on the disappearance of the pomeranian named Shelby last week. Following our report a local family recognized the pooch, and returned her to her owner.
"It's a miracle I don't even know how to describe it," said Marie Fortini, Shelby's owner." I think sometimes I'm waking up out of a dream."
Fortini told Fox 4 her dog went missing on December 11th after running into a busy intersection along Skyline Blvd and Veterans Prkwy and jumping into the car of an unknown woman.
However, a Cape Coral family told police a woman dropped the dog off at their home but when they saw our report they immediately contacted authorities.
"I saw the lady crying, talking about the dog and I was like, omg! This is the dog!" said Giselle Gassali.
"If I had a dog that I was really close to I would want somebody to do the right thing and just turn it in," said Victoria Miller.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story