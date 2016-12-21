Holiday reunion for family following reported dognapping

Deborah Souverain
11:10 PM, Dec 20, 2016

Missing dog returned home after a week

WFTX
Cape Coral, Fla. -
A Cape Coral woman has been reunited with her lost dog just in time for the holidays. 
 
Fox 4 initially reported on the disappearance of the pomeranian named Shelby last week. Following our report a local family recognized the pooch, and returned her to her owner. 
 
"It's a miracle I don't even know how to describe it," said Marie Fortini, Shelby's owner." I think sometimes I'm waking up out of a dream."
 
Fortini told Fox 4 her dog went missing on December 11th after running into a busy intersection along Skyline Blvd and Veterans Prkwy and jumping into the car of an unknown woman. 
 
However, a Cape Coral family told police a woman dropped the dog off at their home but when they saw our report they immediately contacted authorities. 
 
"I saw the lady crying, talking about the dog and I was like, omg! This is the dog!" said Giselle Gassali. 
 
"If I had a dog that I was really close to I would want somebody to do the right thing and just turn it in," said Victoria Miller.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top