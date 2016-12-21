Missing dog returned home after a week

A Cape Coral woman has been reunited with her lost dog just in time for the holidays.

Fox 4 initially reported on the disappearance of the pomeranian named Shelby last week. Following our report a local family recognized the pooch, and returned her to her owner.

"It's a miracle I don't even know how to describe it," said Marie Fortini, Shelby's owner." I think sometimes I'm waking up out of a dream."

Fortini told Fox 4 her dog went missing on December 11th after running into a busy intersection along Skyline Blvd and Veterans Prkwy and jumping into the car of an unknown woman.

However, a Cape Coral family told police a woman dropped the dog off at their home but when they saw our report they immediately contacted authorities.

"I saw the lady crying, talking about the dog and I was like, omg! This is the dog!" said Giselle Gassali.

"If I had a dog that I was really close to I would want somebody to do the right thing and just turn it in," said Victoria Miller.

