Meet the new police canines in Punta Gorda

Wwednesday, the council met Officer Dean Irving with K9 Chase, a 9 month old chocolate Labrador from Pennsylvania, and Officer Juan Gonzales with K9 Skye, a 14 month old yellow Labrador from Idaho.
Both canines were purchased from Police Service Dogs, a kennel in Oxford, Florida.
The handlers and their canines begin training with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. After 160 hours of training the teams will be ready to certify through the United States Police Association (USPCA) in drug detection, and will also be trained in the tracking discipline.