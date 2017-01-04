FORT MYERS, Fla-- Medical marijuana is officially legal in Florida after Amendment 2 passed last November and went into effect Tuesday. The amendment allows stronger marijuana to be prescribed and used for a wider list of medical conditions.

Physicians like Dr. Dareld Morris in Fort Myers is registered through Florida after taking a required class to be allowed to prescribe it to his patients.

"It's just like the doctor having another tool in his tool box, it's not for every patient but certainly to have another option for people," said Dr. Morris.

Dr. Morris has legally prescribed marijuana since last January after the Florida Legislature approved the use of low-THC for patients suffering from conditions and diseases like cancer, epilepsy, chronic seizures and muscle spasms.

However, Amendment 2 now expands its use for people suffering from PTSD, anxiety, chronic pain and Parkinson disease. But the amendment requires you see a doctor for 90 days before being prescribed medical marijuana, also you must look into other treatment options for your conditions and even get a second opinion from another doctor.

"Obviously if you're currently treated on medication that's effective I'm not likely going to want to change it," said Dr. Morris.

But if it is decided you would benefit from it, doctors must add you to a state's registry and you are then required to get your medicine from a licensed dispensary.

