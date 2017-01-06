Medical examiner: Universal Orlando worker was electrocuted

9:23 PM, Jan 5, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a ride technician who died last year while working on Universal Orlando's Men in Black ride was electrocuted.

The Orlando Sentinel (https://goo.gl/o20gmn) reported Thursday that the Orange-Osceola Medical Examiner's Office has ruled 60-year-old Leopoldo Buenaventura's death accidental due to low-voltage electrocution.

Officials say Buenaventura was found about 2 a.m. Nov. 8 without a pulse in the rafters of Men in Black: Alien Attack. An online obituary says he had worked as a Universal ride technician for 12 years.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is still working on its investigation.

