Matlacha residents establish annexation legal fund

Matlacha, Fla. - Residents and Firefighters in Matlacha have created a legal-defense fund as they continue to challenge Cape Coral's decision to annex city-owned land near the community.

Weeks ago City Council approved a controversial plan to rezone five acres along Pine Island Road, but the idea has been criticized by many people who fear future development would hurt Matlacha's natural landscape.

A legal challenge must be filed by January 11, 2017.