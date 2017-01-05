Matlacha residents establish annexation legal fund

7:35 PM, Jan 4, 2017

Residents and Firefighters in Matlacha have created a legal-defense fund as they continue to challenge Cape Coral's decision to annex city-owned land near the community.

Weeks ago City Council approved a controversial plan to rezone five acres along Pine Island Road, but the idea has been criticized by many people who fear future development would hurt Matlacha's natural landscape.
A legal challenge must be filed by January 11, 2017.

