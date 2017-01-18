Marco Island residents concerned about hotel plans

Plans for a controversial hotel in Marco Island are moving forward despite objections from residents.

Hyatt wants to build a 153 room hotel next to Veterans Park between Elkham Circle and Park Avenue.

"We put a dock in, we are gonna remodel, now I find out there is gonna be a 75 foot hotel there," said Kristin Ayuto, who lives across the cove from Veterans Park.

Developers say a traffic study in the area concluded the project would work.

"They've taken into account peak season traffic, they've taken into account the farmer's market," said attorney Patrick Neale. "This shouldn't generate more trips than anything else."

But Ayuto doesn't agree.

"I can't imagine during 11:00 checkout on a Wednesday in a farmer's market where these cars are going to go."

She's also worried about whether there will be enough parking.

Developers say they have met and exceeded the city's minimum requirement for parking.

Kristin says she could live with a smaller hotel on the property, but she admits selling the rest of the public on that idea may be an uphill battle.

"Be diligent, make sure we go to all the meetings and tell citizens who don't know the whole story."

The issue will be heard before Marco Island City Council Monday. Developers want to open the hotel by 2018.