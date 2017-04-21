Luminary Hotel coming to downtown Fort Myers

Luminary Hotel & Co Opening early 2019

FORT MYERS, Fla. (April 20, 2017) – Mainsail Lodging & Development today unveiled their plans for a new 237-room hotel along the waterfront of downtown Fort Myers.

Opening early 2019, Luminary Hotel & Co. will feature a signature restaurant, rooftop lounge, culinary theater, indoor and outdoor fitness facility, and spacious pool area on the fourth floor overlooking the Caloosahatchee River, as well as a local diner and retail space at street level. The 12-story hotel will also house 8,000 square feet of function space and will be connected to the neighboring Harborside Event Center and adjacent to Centennial Park where a bandshell will also be constructed. The Luminary Hotel will be a part of the prestigious Autograph Collection® of Marriott International, Inc. (NYSE: MAR), and is expected to be the first Autograph hotel in the Fort Myers-Naples area.

“The city’s history is a celebration of the pioneer spirit, so we’re weaving those captivating stories into the design of the Luminary Hotel,” said Joe Collier, president of Mainsail Lodging & Development. “We believe Fort Myers is really something special and we’re thrilled to be a part of the transformation taking place downtown.”

A colorful cast of local pioneers, businessmen and innovators from Fort Myer’s past has inspired the branding and design of Luminary Hotel, added Collier. The mission of the hotel is to plug visitors into the rich culture of Fort Myers, engaging them with the past and the vision for the future. Some of the dining and retail outlets will also take inspiration from these characters and local landscape, inviting guests to dig into the eclectic history of the area.

The logo of the Luminary will be dressed in an inviting palette of cool greys, navy blue and a touch of kelly green to emote a fresh take on luxury with a timeless and classic appeal. In addition, local Fort Myers artist Joshua Noom’s work will illustrate the brand stories behind the hotel and its outlets, while being showcased on materials and artwork displayed throughout the property.

Mainsail Lodging & Development continues to expand its award-winning collection with two additional Florida properties – Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club on Anna Maria Island (summer 2017) and Fenway Hotel in Dunedin (early 2018). For more information, visit www.mainsailhotels.com.