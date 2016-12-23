Lost & Found: Missing video camera contains images of possible owners

NAPLES, Fla. -- A good Samaritan is looking for the owners of a GoPro video camera that recently washed ashore.

The person says the camera was found on Naples Beach and contains many family trip videos. And now they're trying to find the original owners.

It is believed the camera was lost between October 16th and November 21st, and that the owner is native to the Naples/Fort Myers area.

If you know the identity of the couple pictured here, contact Fox 4 at news@Fox4Now.com and we can put you in touch with the finder of the camera.