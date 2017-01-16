Locals Dems brace for Trump presidency

The Lee County Women's Democratic club met for the final time under President Obama as the party's highest elected leader.

"Progress has been made, but we have a long way to go," said Patricia Duffy.

Duffy and others are afraid that progress will be stunted once President Obama leaves office and President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn in Friday.

"We are hoping for the best, but we're not seeing where he's going to bring us together, in fact we're seeing more of a division," said Beatrice Jacquet, leader of the Lee County Haitian-American Club.

More division taking shape this weekend after President-Elect Trump ripped civil rights activist John Lewis via Twitter.

He told the Georgia Congressman he's all "talk, talk, talk and no action or results," after Lewis announced he would skip Trump's inauguration.

Later, Trump Tweeted that he wants racism and hatred in this country to end, saying it "will change".

"There's actually been no effort by him to say anything to the United States, I'm only hoping he's waiting until he actually takes office," said Duffy.

It's been more than two months since Trump stunned his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton in the election.

Instead of hoping for what might have been, Jacquet says her party needs to their base more involved with the issue and most importantly get them to the polls.

"Anytime anyone decides that they are not going to vote, you are actually voting for someone else."

Some Southwest Florida Democrats say they'll be headed to the women's march on Washington rally a day after the inauguration, or local rallies around Florida on the same day.

