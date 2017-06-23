Wildlife trail camera captures epic fight between two bucks in Tennessee

TENNESSEE - Two bucks were caught fighting on a trail camera in Tennessee on Wednesday, June 21.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted the video on their facebook page on Wednesday night and since then, the post has been shared more than 4,300 times.

They say their Wildlife Officers Amy and Bubba Spencer caught the "great duel" on one of their trail cameras. Amy and Bubba think that the bucks were "working out their issues over a small food plot in Hardeman County.

The fight brings a whole new meaning to the word, Hangry!