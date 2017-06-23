Wildlife trail camera captures epic fight between two bucks in Tennessee

Kelly Bazzle
8:47 AM, Jun 23, 2017
12:23 PM, Jun 23, 2017

Wildlife trail camera captures epic fight between two bucks in Tennessee. Two bucks were caught fighting on a trail camera in Tennessee on Wednesday, June 21.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TENNESSEE - Two bucks were caught fighting on a trail camera in Tennessee on Wednesday, June 21. 

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted the video on their facebook page on Wednesday night and since then, the post has been shared more than 4,300 times. 

They say their Wildlife Officers Amy and Bubba Spencer caught the "great duel" on one of their trail cameras. Amy and Bubba think that the bucks were "working out their issues over a small food plot in Hardeman County. 

The fight brings a whole new meaning to the word, Hangry! 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top