Victim's and suspect identified in murder suicide

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla - - Deputies have identified two people found dead inside of a home Thursday afternoon.

The victim's Tiffany Jensen, 37, and Heidi Shinn, 18, were discovered inside a home located at 2715 4th St SW in Lehigh Acres.

The suspect, Jonathan Scott Jensen, 78, later died after being taken to the hospital.

Neighbors tell Four in Your Corners that police activity is unusual in this neighborhood.

No further information has been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

