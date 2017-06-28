Truck stolen out of driveway in gated community in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Cape Coral man's truck was stolen from his driveway and several of his neighbor's cars were broken into. It happened in the Sandoval gated community off Veteran's Parkway.

The owner of the truck said sometime between 11 PM Sunday and 2 AM Monday, the truck was stolen right out of his driveway.

"It's not commonplace for this area at all. It's totally unheard of. Totally out of character for this neighborhood and very shocking," Maureen Malloy, who lives on the same street this all happened, said.

The owner didn't want to be identified, but said his truck is a 2008 silver four-door Toyota Tundra. It has a Cleveland Browns sticker on the back, dents in the bumper, and a duct-taped rear driver's side window. The license plate number is J293FGV.

"You would think being in a gated community this wouldn't happen as much, and it wouldn't happen to you," the man said.

His neighbor's home surveillance system captured the possible suspects on camera. At 1:17 Monday morning, the video shows a different light-colored truck pull up, and four men getting out and walking toward the man's home.

"The gates don't always seem to be properly working and functional, and I know that night I came home, the back gate was halfway open before I even got there to open the gate," the truck owner said.

His neighbor's cars across the street were rummaged through, but nothing valuable was taken. The truck owner's social security card was in his car when it was stolen.

"So I have to go freeze my accounts," he said.

He hopes his truck is found without more damage. His neighbors hope the people responsible are caught.

"You're not going to go far. You're going to be caught and justice will be swift, so I hope you learn your lesson," Malloy said.

If you have any information, call Cape Coral Police at 239-574-3223.