Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the north Atlantic, first of the season

Tropical Storm Arlene has developed in the north Atlantic, becoming the first named storm of the season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Arlene was upgraded from a subtropical depression Wednesday to a tropical depression Thursday morning and has intensified slightly since then.

As of 5 pm, Arlene was located several hundred miles west southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The system is moving towards the west northwest at 25 mph.

The system is expected to be absorbed by another low pressure system and weaken quickly by Friday.

April tropical systems are pretty rare, but not unheard of. The last one was Ana back in 2003. Hurricane season officially starts June 1st and ends November 30th.