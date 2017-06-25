Tim Tebow expected to play in Fort Myers Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Tim Tebow is moving up and heading south - to some very familiar territory.

Tebow has been promoted to the New York Mets' high Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Florida. The 29-year-old Tebow led the University of Florida to two national championships in football and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy during his stellar career with the Gators.



New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson announced Tebow's promotion Sunday.



The St. Lucie Mets will be playing in Fort Myers this Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the Miracle Baseball Field.