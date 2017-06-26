Three women wanted in Lee County for robbing liquor stores

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Three women are wanted in Lee County for robbing multiple liquor stores in the area.

Detectives with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers say the trio have committed grand thefts at ABC liquor stores.

