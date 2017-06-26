Three women wanted in Lee County for robbing liquor stores

Deputies need your help finding three women who have stolen liquor from multiple ABC Liquor stores across Lee County.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Three women are wanted in Lee County for robbing multiple liquor stores in the area.

Detectives with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers say the trio have committed grand thefts at ABC liquor stores.

If you know anything, you don’t have to give your name, and can remain anonymous, when you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS, or you can choose to submit a tip through their P3 tips app on your smart phone or tablet.
 

