Southwest Florida hotels included in chain's data breach

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Fort Myers hotels have been identified as among those affected by a breach of credit card information at InterContinental Hotels Group.

The hotel chain announced this month that patterns of unauthorized credit card charges on accounts used at IHG hotels across the country.

The two Fort Myers hotels on their list of affected sites were:

Hotel Indigo in the Downtown River District, between the dates of September 29, 2016 and October 18, 2016

Crowne Plaza at Bell Tower Shops, between the dates of September 29, 2016 and October 24, 2016

For a complete list of affected properties, CLICK HERE.

For more information on this information breach, CLICK HERE.