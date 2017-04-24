Shy Wolf Sanctuary to start moving animals back home

7:28 AM, Apr 24, 2017

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – An animal sanctuary in Golden Gate Estates will be moving their animals back home Monday.

Last Friday the Shy Wolf Sanctuary evacuated their animals and moved them to safety because of the wildfires in the area.

The sanctuary is known for being a home to abandoned and mistreated wild animals that people tried to turn into pets.

