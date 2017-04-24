Shy Wolf Sanctuary to start moving animals back home

Partly Cloudy
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – An animal sanctuary in Golden Gate Estates will be moving their animals back home Monday.
Last Friday the Shy Wolf Sanctuary evacuated their animals and moved them to safety because of the wildfires in the area.
The sanctuary is known for being a home to abandoned and mistreated wild animals that people tried to turn into pets.
GRATEFUL to @Kowiachobee for providing temporary refuge for some of our animals during the wildfire evacuation. One of their lions..handsome pic.twitter.com/KrAJ6y0vcw— Shy Wolf Sanctuary (@ShyWolfSanct) April 23, 2017
