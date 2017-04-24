Sheriff's search for missing Fort Myers man

FORT MYERS, Fla - - UPDATE(6:40P.M.) -- Roy Caldwell has been located and is safe.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a 62-year-old Fort Myers man.

Roy Caldwell was reported missing by his family on Saturday.

He is described as a black male, 5'5" tall, 200 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweat pants. He was carrying 3 bags, one white, the other green and a beige one.

Roy was last seen in the area of Gulf Coast Hospital and is known to utilize Lee Tran.

Family members say Roy has not ben taking his medication and they are concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information of Roy’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (239) 477-1000.