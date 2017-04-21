Sheriff's Office offering FREE self-defense class for female students

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - This month the Lee County Sheriff's Office is putting on a free self-defense class called RAPID to teach high school students how to protect themselves if they're confronted with dangerous situations.

The class will be held on April 25th at the Lee County School District headquarters. The class is only female high school students. Mothers and female guardians are welcome to attend the class.

There will be up to 30 participants in the class. Each student will be taught to re