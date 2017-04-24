Search continues for elderly woman attacker

FORT MYERS, Fla - - Detectives are looking for a man who robbed a 70-year-old woman in the parking lot of a North Fort Myers Wal-Mart.

New photos have been released of a man who may have been the driver of the truck which helped the suspect flee.

Additional photos of the truck used during the commission of the robbery are also being released.

The incident happened on 545 Pine Island Road on April 16th.

The woman was walking from the lot to the store when she was approached by a male who grabbed her purse from under her arm, causing her to fall to the ground, Investigators said.

The suspect then jumped into the passenger side of a tan or light brown pick up truck and drove off north on US 41.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

Investigators say the suspect is described as being between 55 and 60 years old, medium height, with a thin build and curly grey or white shoulder length hair.

It is believed he fled in a Toyota Tacoma or Tundra, with a missing tailgate.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477)