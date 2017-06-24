Runaway teen and fugitive could be headed to Ft. Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A BOLO (be on the lookout) has been issued for Stormie Clemmer, 15, of Alpine, Texas after an investigation shows Clemmer, along with her boyfriend, Andrew Akers, 20, may be traveling to the Ft. Myers area.

Clemmer ran away from her Texas home on Thursday with Akers. Investigators believe the pair maybe traveling in a black 2000 Ford Ranger extended cab pickup truck with a temporary Ohio license plate. The truck has fender flares and 5 spoke chrome ribs.

Stormie Clemmer is a white female, 5’7ft, 100 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. An arrest warrant has been issued for Andrew Akers.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Stormie Clemmer, please call 911 or the Brewster County Texas Sheriff’s Office at 432-837-3488.