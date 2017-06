FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A family of three and their three dogs are out of their home Monday morning, after a house fire.

The state fire marshal is on the scene working to figure out the cause.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. Monday at Dora Street and Jackson Street in Fort Myers.

Capt. Don Jacobs with Fort Myers Fire Department says it started in a back bedroom, and fortunately, no one was hurt.

The home is damaged, but it is said to be repairable.