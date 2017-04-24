Port Charlotte pedestrian dies one week after being hit by car

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Port Charlotte man has died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car earlier this month.

75-year-old Agustin Collado was pronounced dead at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton on Thursday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, at 1:23 p.m. on April 12th, Collado was attempting to cross Olean Boulevard in the area of Fawcett Memorial Hospital. An eastbound vehicle in the inside lane slowed to allow him to cross, but as he crossed the road, he entered the path of a car in the outside lane.

That car, driven by 18-year-old Shania Quinones-Padilla, hit Collado.

No charges have been filed in the case, but an investigation is ongoing.