Police search for dirt on soap thief

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Police are hoping the public can identify the man pictured here, who they say is wanted for grand theft of laundry detergent at a Fort Myers store.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the theft occurred on Thursday, July 20th at the Target store on Dynasty Drive in the Forum.

The theft was over $300.00 worth of laundry detergent during which the male was involved in a physical altercation with the staff and then fled the scene.

If anyone can assist in identifying this man please forward any information to Det. Nicholas Toma at 239-321-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com[southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com] or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.