Pizza delivery results in stolen car in Bonita Springs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Southwest Florida delivery driver says a trip to deliver a pizza ended in a trap, and her car stolen.

Tamitha Chavez says she went to the River Terrace condos in Bonita Springs on Saturday to make a delivery. When she got to the door, Chavez says the boy said he didn't order any food. So she went to the parking lot and noticed her 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage was gone.

"I only have 6,700 miles on my car, and it's just heartbreaking,” said Chavez.

She Googled the phone number used to place the order and someone else claimed the same thing happened to them, too.

Chavez's car has two decals on the back windshield; one is silver and says 'dream', the other is a pink kiss.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

