Pedestrian injured in Lee County hit and run

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an SUV who hit a pedestrian and drove off Thursday night.

It happened at 8:39 p.m. on Orange River Boulevard near Palm Lane.

Troopers say the SUV was turning left from Palm Lane when the driver hit 55-year-old David Tracy. They say the SUV then dragged Tracy several feet before driving off.

Tracy was transported to Lee Memorial with serious injuries.

The SUV is described as silver or gold and has running boards. It was last seen going east on Orange River Boulevard.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call FHP at (239) 938-1800.