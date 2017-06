NAPLES, Fla. -- Injuries are reported in a crash on Livingston Road Wednesday morning that caused lane blockage.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Livingston Road just north of Pine Ridge Road.

Photos posted by the sheriff's office show a car that smashed into a tree in the median.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, only one northbound lane is open at this time.

You can monitor live traffic conditions on the Fox 4 Traffic page.