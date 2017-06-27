Missing Lehigh Acres girl found safe in Indiana

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Homeland Security officials are investigating a case in which a 14-year-old Lee County girl that just moved to America was found safe in Indiana with other children who appear to be human trafficking victims.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded on Saturday to a home on Chipley Street in Lehigh Acres about a missing child.

The family says the 14-year-old girl had just moved there from Guatemala a week ago and did not speak English, and that she had disappeared from their house.

The family was able to contact the girl on a cell phone, and the girl explained she was with a woman who was taking her to a man that would employ her so she could pay back the family for money spent to bring her to the country.

Investigators determined that she had already left the state, so the U.S. Marshals and Homeland Security were notified.

The girl was located in a vehicle in Indiana with several other children that were possible victims as well.

The case is still under investigation.

The girl is being returned home to her family.

LCSO says a Child is Missing Alert was issued, however the preliminary information did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.